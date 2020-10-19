EndSARS Protest: Edo Govt Sets-Up Judicial Panel

In a bid to quell the ongoing #EndSARS protest, the Edo State Government has set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate cases of police brutality in Edo State.

Secretary to the state government, Osarodion Ogie made this announcement in a statement on Monday

He said the panel is set up, “in response to the yearnings of Nigerian youths, as articulated in the demands of the #EndSars protesters.”

The members of the panel are to receive complaints and petitions from the general public, particularly victims or relatives of victims of police brutality and extra-judicial killings, and to recommend measures, including compensation and restitution, investigation, and prosecution, as the circumstances warrant.

This step is coming at a time when the State Government declared a 24-hours curfew on the state following a jailbreak by hoodlums on Monday.