Connect with us

News Feed

#EndSARS protest: Buhari is committed to righting the wrongs of many years – APC

Published

2 hours ago

on

The youth wing of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), the APC National Awareness for the Youths Vanguard (APCNAYV), has reacted to the widespread #EndSARS protest across the country.

According to the APC youths, Buhari is committed and already showing the desire of righting the wrongs of many years.

They also called on youths not to see the protest as standing against the government as police brutality does not recognize political agitation.

Here is the video below;

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News Feed

Dolapo Badmus breaks silence on reports that she has been dismissed from police force

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

Dolapo Badmus breaks silence on reports that she has been dismissed from police force

 

Former Lagos police public relations officer, Dolapo Badmus has reacted to reports making the rounds that she has been dismissed from the Nigerian police force.

In her tweet on Saturday, Mrs Badmus asked Nigerians to ignore fake news.

Reports had emerged on Saturday that Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, Abayomi Shogunle and Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Dolapo Badmus have been demoted.

24 other ex-SARS operatives were also reportedly dismissed for various acts of misconduct.

But reacting on her Twitter page, Badmus said the reports were fake.

She tweeted, “Ignore Fake News.

“Whoever slotted my name in that list is a joker. I will forever respect people’s human rights, my name will never be put up as one who has violated another’s right.”

Continue Reading

News Feed

‘PHCN took light while I was undergoing surgery’ – Lady narrates her ordeal

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

'PHCN took light while I was undergoing surgery' - Lady narrates her ordeal

The news of a Lady who is is fortunate to be alive after “NEPA” took light while she was undergoing surgery in a hospital in Umuahia is currently the talk of social media

Blessing Nwobodo, a writer, said she found a lump in her breast and was advised to remove it even though it wasn’t cancerous.

The government hospital in Abia state was on strike so she went to a private hospital in Umuahia.

She explained that during surgery, she was on local anasthesia and was conscious. Midway through the surgery, “NEPA took light”.

She said the doctor performing the surgery ran out and asked her aunt to call someone named Ifeanyi to put on the generator. Ifeanyi returned, saying their was no fuel.

A nurse came in with a torchlight which the doctor used for the surgery until power was restored.

Blessing explained that she was staring at the ceiling while everything was unfolding and she was singing Rihanna’s Please Don’t Stop The Music.

She said her experience made her want to curse Nigeria but she realized “the country is already cursed.”

Read her post below:

Continue Reading

News Feed

Post Office, Mall, others allegedly burnt down after thugs hijacked #EndSARS protest in Osogbo

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

Post Office, Mall, others allegedly burnt down after thugs hijacked #EndSARS protest in Osogbo

The unrest currently being recorded in Osogbo, Osun State’s capital after the killing of two #EndSARS protesters is the talk of social media

According to eyewitnesses, the post office, mall and a local market have allegedly been burned down after thugs hijacked the #EndSARS protest.

Here are videos of some people lamenting at the scene of the incident below;

Continue Reading

Trending