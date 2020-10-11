EndSARS: Protest against Police Brutality Continues Nationwide

The #EndSARS protest calling for the scrapping of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is spreading across the country like a wildfire.

Saturday saw a remarkable amount of protest in different cities across the country. In some cities, the demonstrations led to clashes between the protesters and Police officers.

Also Read: Celebrity Week-In-Review: Tiwa Savage, Falz, Tacha, Others Lead #EndSARS Protest

The protest in Ogbomosho led to the killing of one young Nigerian, Jimoh Isiaq and several others sustained injuries.

Also, at this same protest, Abdulrasaq Olawale, Oluwadamilare Gbolohunmi, and five other persons sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) October 10, 2020

In Abuja, the protesters were teargassed as they made an approach for the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters demanding to see the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

This was part of the officers that shot at peaceful protesters today at Abuja, the one on white led them. Rt for awareness #EndSarsNow #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/YKtIjqjRQN — Rinu #EndSARS (@Savvyrinu___) October 10, 2020

They just started beating @AishaYesufu at Abuja protest .. pic.twitter.com/zqTGmCuMCW — Felà (@orangechild_) October 10, 2020

In Lagos, the #EndSARS protest held in different cities including Ikoyi, Amuwo-Odofin, Ikorodu, Unilag, Ajegunle, Egbeda, Agege, Gbagada, Bariga, Ikotun, Idimu, Lekki, and Yaba.

#EndSARS protest ongoing in Ikorodu, please come out guys RT FOR OTHERS. pic.twitter.com/paxM3p09ub — Tirex ⚡️ (@tweetthif) October 10, 2020

In Kaduna, protesters took to the side of the road where President Muhammadu Buhari went through on his way to witness the passing out parade of new cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy to display placards demanding an end to SARS.