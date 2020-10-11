#EndSARS: Protest Against Police Brutality Continues Nationwide

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
#EndSARS protesters

The #EndSARS protest calling for the scrapping of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is spreading across the country like a wildfire.

Saturday saw a remarkable amount of protest in different cities across the country. In some cities, the demonstrations led to clashes between the protesters and Police officers.

The protest in Ogbomosho led to the killing of one young Nigerian, Jimoh Isiaq and several others sustained injuries.

In Abuja, the protesters were teargassed as they made an approach for the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters demanding to see the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

 

In Lagos, the #EndSARS protest held in different cities including Ikoyi, Amuwo-Odofin, Ikorodu, Unilag, Ajegunle, Egbeda, Agege, Gbagada, Bariga, Ikotun, Idimu, Lekki, and Yaba.

 

In Kaduna, protesters took to the side of the road where President Muhammadu Buhari went through on his way to witness the passing out parade of new cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy to display placards demanding an end to SARS.

 

