EndSARS: Presidential Panel Recommends Dismissal Of 37 SARS Operatives

Following the nationwide #EndSARS protests, the Presidential Panel on Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has recommended that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu dismisses 37 police officers.

24 other former SARS operatives have also been penciled down for prosecution over various acts of professional misconduct.

This development was confirmed in a statement by the spokesman of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani on Friday.

Also Read: Anambra state #EndSARS protesters match to the notorious Awkuzu SARS

This follows the submission of a report to the PSC Chairman, Musiliu Smith, in Abuja on Friday by the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu.

The report contained the highlights of the findings by the Presidential Panel on Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad set up by the Federal Government in 2018.