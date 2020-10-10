EndSARS: ‘Police Should Be Made To Pay Damages To Families Of Their Victims’ – Banky W

Popular singer and politician, Banky W has said that the police should be made to compensate the families of their victims.

The singer, whose full name is Bankole Wellington, took to Twitter on Saturday to react to President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement concerning the ongoing EndSARS protest.

Banky W called for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Police Force as he listed out the reform effort Nigerians want.

The singer tweeted;

“Mr President, this is the reform effort we want:

#EndSARS

Any officer involved caught in Extorting/assaulting citizens is immediately suspended without pay, investigated and charged.

Police must be held liable to pay damages for their conduct in proven cases #EndSarsNow

The Govt must #EndSarsNow. But we can’t stop at the ban, because the same bad officers will still be in the Police force and just continue the behaviour. #EndSARS but also commit that any officer involved in extortion or brutality is immediately suspended, investigated & charged.

Police must also be held liable for damages in proven cases. They must pay hefty damages to the families of their victims… directly out of their yearly budget!! When they hurt us, it must hurt their pockets. I’ve lost count of how many times we have to raise money for victims”

Read Also: Singer Trey Songs, Rapper Chance, other international celebrities lend their voices to the #EndSARS movement

See his post below: