EndSARS: ‘Please Stop The Violence’, Dammy Krane Pleads

Nigerian musician, Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, better known as Dammy Krane, has begged everyone to stop the violence in honor of those who died in the Lekki Massacre.

The artist took to his Twitter page to release a statement that reads:

“GREETINGS MY PEOPLE OF LAGOS, WE MOURN THE LIVES OF THE TRAGEDY OF OCTOBER 20, 2020 THAT OCCURRED AT THE LEKKI TOLL GATE.

NO MATTER HOW GREAT THE CHALLENGES ARE WE HAVE ALWAYS BEEN A PEOPLE THAT ENDURE, WE HAVE ENDURED WITH PATIENCE AND HOPE FOR A BRIGHTER TOMORROW FOR OUR PEOPLE.

IN ALL STRUGGLES WE BEAR CASUALTIES AND WE ARE FEELING THE PRESENT PAIN OF OUR DECEASED BROTHERS AND SISTERS.

Read Also: I Am The Most Consistent Artiste Of My Generation: Dammy Krane

I ASK OF THE MASSES AT THIS PRESENT TIME TO CEASE THE BURNING AND LOOTING. OUR HEARTS ARE HEAVY AND WE ARE BLEEDING EXTERNALLY, LET US COME TOGETHER FOR PEACE.”

See his full statement below: