#EndSARS: ‘Please Stop The Violence’, Dammy Krane Pleads
Nigerian musician, Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, better known as Dammy Krane, has begged everyone to stop the violence in honor of those who died in the Lekki Massacre.
The artist took to his Twitter page to release a statement that reads:
“GREETINGS MY PEOPLE OF LAGOS, WE MOURN THE LIVES OF THE TRAGEDY OF OCTOBER 20, 2020 THAT OCCURRED AT THE LEKKI TOLL GATE.
NO MATTER HOW GREAT THE CHALLENGES ARE WE HAVE ALWAYS BEEN A PEOPLE THAT ENDURE, WE HAVE ENDURED WITH PATIENCE AND HOPE FOR A BRIGHTER TOMORROW FOR OUR PEOPLE.
IN ALL STRUGGLES WE BEAR CASUALTIES AND WE ARE FEELING THE PRESENT PAIN OF OUR DECEASED BROTHERS AND SISTERS.
I ASK OF THE MASSES AT THIS PRESENT TIME TO CEASE THE BURNING AND LOOTING. OUR HEARTS ARE HEAVY AND WE ARE BLEEDING EXTERNALLY, LET US COME TOGETHER FOR PEACE.”
See his full statement below:
Masterkraft Seeks Justice For Lekki Massacre Victims
Nigerian record music producer, Masterkraft, has prayed for justice for the victims who were killed or left injured in the Lekki Massacre that took place on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
The music producer and disc jockey, whose real name is Sunday Ginikachukwu Nweke, took to his official Twitter page to ask to God to pay back the perpetrators of the tragic incident in their own coin.
In his words:
“God, is there a way to look into matters as urgent??! Can u be merciless at this time?? People died while peacefully protesting and yet no one is accountable!!!!! Can u eliminate this rotten eggs who treat humans created in ur image as shit??! Hurrrr”
See his tweet below:
Seun Kuti Blasts Politicians For Accusing Thugs Of Hijacking #EndSARS Protest
Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti, had a recent interview with Arise TV, where he mentioned that some rich and affluent people endorse violence but they are still praised by people.
The musician, who is also the youngest son of Afrobeat icon, Fela Kuti, said that the looting of stores by hoodlums is the same thing that goes on in high offices.
Kuti said that the solution to Nigeria’s problems is not in the hands of the youth but the ‘people’ as a whole.
The singer took a swipe at political leaders in Nigeria for allegedly accusing thugs of hijacking the #EndSARS protest.
In his words;
“When political rallies turn violent, you don’t hear that thugs have hijacked the election. Rich Nigerians express themselves with violence all the time but we still call them ‘Your Excellency’ and ‘Honorable’ after they throw chairs and tantrums” , he said.
Watch the video clips below:
"Nigerians are not beggars, we don't want to beg, the government should stop weaponizing poverty. The political & business elites in Nigeria thinks Nigeria is a company, this is a country not a company"
Seun Kuti on Arise TV pic.twitter.com/BiTIWJYHC6
— Gbemi Dennis™ (@GbemiDennis) October 24, 2020
"Who created the 'hooligans' and 'touts'.
"This is the weaponization of poverty"
– Seun Kuti pic.twitter.com/a2LDFHJQ9r
— 🆃🅷🅴 🆆🅾🆁🅻🅳 🅸🆂 🆈🅾🆄🆁🆂 🏹🌒 (@ignoredaustin) October 24, 2020
‘Stay Motivated’ – Rapper Lynxxx Charges Nigerians
Nigerian singer and rapper, Chukie Edozien, professionally known as Lynxxx, has appealed to Nigerians to remain motivated and strong during this period.
The 36-year-old hip-hop recording artist and entrepreneur took to his Twitter page to urge everyone to refuse to be divided during this period. According to him, the journey is just beginning.
In his words:
“My People, your body and mind might be weak but Never your Spirit! They are using deflection tactics to slow down the energy and momentum.. We are woke to this old trick! We NEED answers! Stay strong & stay motivated… The journey is just beginning. #EndBadGovernanceinNIGERIA”
See his tweet below:
