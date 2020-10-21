EndSARS: “People Make The Country” – Cardi B Reacts To Protest Against Police Brutality In Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered an immediate investigation into the shootings at Lekki, hours after he imposed a curfew in the state.

Men dressed in military gear opened fire on unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate around 7pm on Tuesday, October 20, leaving many dead, injured and hospitalised.

The lights and security cameras were turned off before the shootings began.

“Members of the Nigerian army pulled up on us and they started firing. They were shooting, they were firing straight at us and a lot of people got hit. I just barely survived,” says Akinbosola Ogunsanya, who was at the scene of the incident.

The protesters have been calling for an end to police brutality since October 4; and had blocked the Lekki-Epe toll gate, Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge and other major roads in Lagos, while staging sit-in, candle-lit processions for victims of police brutality.

The protests had turned violent and fatal in Lagos and across the country, however, with hoodlums hijacking the marches and burning down police stations for effect.

Sanwo-Olu announced a 24-hour curfew at noon of October 20 in a bid to curtail the violence and halt the anarchy.

The governor initially announced that the curfew would commence at 4pm. This was later moved to 9pm.

The men in military gear opened fire on the unarmed protesters two hours before the curfew was billed to kick off.

Reports say at least 10 people died during the shooting.

Sanwo-Olu, who said he never gave the order, added that he’s visited the scene of the incident and hospitals.

“This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger,” the governor said.

“I’ve just concluded visits to hospitals with victims of this unfortunate shooting incident at Lekki.

“It has taken me this long to make a statement because I have to prioritize the welfare of the victims of this very sad incident.”

This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger. I’ve just concluded visits to hospitals with victims of this unfortunate shooting incident at Lekki . pic.twitter.com/r5idAn9Pxw — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 21, 2020

Sanwo-Olu also said he’s going to address residents of the state formally at dawn.

“There are currently 10 patients at the General Hospital, 11 at Reddington and 4 at Vedic; with mild to moderate levels of injuries while 2 are receiving intensive medical care.

“3 patients have been discharged and we will continue to monitor and ensure all patients get the best care.

“As the governor of our state, I recognize the buck stops at my table and I will work with the federal government to get to the root of this unfortunate incident and stabilise all security operations to protect the lives of our residents.

“I will give a state broadcast in the morning,” he added.