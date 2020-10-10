ENDSars: Our voices must be heard, the state exists for us, not for anybody else – Laycon

Laycon, has once again lent his voice to the raging #EndSARS protest going on in Nigeria. The newly appointed ambassador for Ogun youths is not keeping quiet on the cry against police brutality by Nigerians.

In a tweet posted on Saturday, October 10, Laycon tells the government that if they deliberately stunt the development of the Nigerian youths so that they can have a ready army of misdirected youths then they will kill the country.

The BBNaija winner later noted that the youths of this land will not allow the politicians. The state he said exists for the youths and nobody else.