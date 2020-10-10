EndSARS: ‘Our Voices Must Be Heard’, Laycon Says

Winner of the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ reality show, Laycon, has also contributed to the trending issue of SARS brutality.

Taking to Twitter, the reality TV star and rapper writes that Nigeria will not survive if the growth of Nigerian youths is hampered.

His post reads thus:

“If you deliberately stunt the growth of millions of youths so you could have a ready army of easily misdirected youths, you kill this country.

“We won’t allow that, our voices must be heard, the state exists for us, not for anybody else. #EndSarsNow #EndPoliceBrutality”

Information Nigeria recalls Laycon recently shared a rap video on police brutality via his Instagram page.

See his tweet below: