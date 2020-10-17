EndSARS: ‘Our Protest Is Yielding Results’ – Aisha Yesufu

Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu, has reacted to the government’s dismissal of some SARS officers by stating that the ongoing protests against police brutality is working.

Taking to her verified Twitter page, the popular activist and co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign is positive that more protests will yield further results that will be beneficial to the people.

Her tweet reads:

“Who says protest doesn’t work? I see government is now acting instead of mere talking. Welcome on board Nigerian government! #EndSars protesters have since been acting and waiting for you to do your part. More sacking awaited #EndSars #EndPoliceBrutality #SARSMUSTEND #EndSWAT”

