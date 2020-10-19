EndSARS: ‘Our Problem Is That We Lack Fresh Ideas’ – Singer Korede Bello

Nigerian singer, Korede Bello, has shared what he thinks is the problem of Nigerians. The Mavin Records act took to his Twitter page to state that the lack of fresh ideas is the main hindrance to the cherished new Nigeria on everyone’s lips.

According to him, a New Nigeria can only emerge from a people who are willing to see Nigeria in a new light.

His tweet reads:

“Our problem is that we lack fresh ideas and only dwell on recycled & infective ideas to the problems our current leaders may or may not have created. A New Nigeria can only emerge from a people who see or are willing to see Nigeria in a new light”

See his tweet below: