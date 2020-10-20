EndSARS: ‘Our Goal Is Not To Kill Anyone’ – Rapper Vector

Nigerian rapper, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, also known as Vector, has revealed that the goal of the #EndSARS protesters is not to kill anyone. This is his reply to a Twitter user who called for an attack against the politicians.

The web user thinks the best way to stop killings of innocent citizens is by launching a counter attack against the politicians involved in the deaths of innocent youths.

Vector, however, cautioned the user by saying that the goal is not to kill anyone but to live freely.

Read Also: Vector and MI settles long feud, consider the possibility of a collaboration

In his words:

“I am not you so I wouldn’t know your capabilities but However you defend yourself from attack is your decision. our goal is not to kill anyone. It’s to be free enough to just breathe, grow and live life.”

See Vector’s reply below: