EndSARS: ‘Our Generation Makes The Difference’ – BBNaija’s Neo

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Neo Akpofure, has lent his voice to the ongoing protest against SARS brutality. The reality TV star took to his Twitter page to affirm that his generation is the one that makes the difference regarding bringing an end to police brutality and bad governance.

The 26-year-old Delta state native also called for restructuring in Nigeria. According to him, his generation holds the power needed for the much-needed difference to be seen.

In his words:

“Take everything, you have us. But who is going to let you take everything from us?? We are the power, we are the generation that makes the difference. #RECONSTRUCTNIGERIA #RestructureNigeriaNow #EndSARS”

See his tweet below: