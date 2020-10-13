EndSARS: Operatives Disarmed, Offices Shut Down – Lagos Commissioner Of Police Confirms

Amidst the ongoing #EndSARS protests across the country, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has revealed that operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have been disarmed.

Odumosu made this known while addressing a group of lawyers protesting in support of the #EndSARS campaign in Lagos.

This is coming following the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who announced the disbanding of SARS on Sunday.

CP Odumosu also claimed that SARS offices have been shut down across the state.

According to him, the suspects in the custody of SARS operatives have also been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Panti for the continuation of investigations.