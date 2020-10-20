‘#EndSARS One Of The Most Successful Protest In Nigeria’: Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has described the ongoing #EndSARS protests against police brutality as one of the most successful movements in Nigeria.

He noted that after the #EndSARS protest Nigerians will experience a better country where fundamental human rights will be respected.

Mohammed stated this while speaking at a Special NAN Forum on Monday in Abuja.

He pointed out that the Federal Government would be able to act if the protesters end the protest and allow the Government to attend to their demands

The Minister expressed that the protest has been hijacked by hoodlums and people with a selfish motive to destabilise the country.

He said the government had started the process of unprecedented reform of the police and the entire internal security structure following the #EndSARS protest.