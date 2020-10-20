Connect with us

‘#EndSARS One Of The Most Successful Protest In Nigeria’: Lai Mohammed

Published

7 hours ago

Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has described the ongoing #EndSARS protests against police brutality as one of the most successful movements in Nigeria.

He noted that after the #EndSARS protest Nigerians will experience a better country where fundamental human rights will be respected.

Mohammed stated this while speaking at a Special NAN Forum on Monday in Abuja.

He pointed out that the Federal Government would be able to act if the protesters end the protest and allow the Government to attend to their demands

The Minister expressed that the protest has been hijacked by hoodlums and people with a selfish motive to destabilise the country.

He said the government had started the process of unprecedented reform of the police and the entire internal security structure following the #EndSARS protest.

 

Police Ban All Forms Of Protest, Gatherings In Lagos

Published

46 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

Lagos PPRO, Muyiwa Adejobi

The Nigerian police command in Lagos State has banned all forms of protest or gathering in the state.

“Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that henceforth, no protest or gathering or possession, under whatever guise, is permitted”, the command spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi said in a statement on Tuesday.

This is coming after the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced a 24 hours curfew citing security issues.

Sanwo-Olu said the “peaceful #EndSARS protest”, which began over 10 days ago has “degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society.”

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4 pm today, 20th October 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders, must be found on the streets,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Adejobi also shared the same sentiment. He said the protest against police brutality “has been hijacked by hoodlums who want to run down the state.”

He said all security agencies have deployed adequate personnel to take charge and enforce the curfew across the state.

Sanwo-Olu Imposes 24-Hour Curfew In Lagos

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

With the increasing cases of violence in the State, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the State.

In the last few days, Lagos State has recorded an increasing number of violent activities in different parts of the state as hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protest.

Reacting to this development, the Governor who had earlier ordered the closure of all schools in the state imposed a 24-hour curfew which is scheduled to take effect by 4 pm today.

See his post below:

 

Akwa Ibom Governor Constitutes Judicial Panel To Probe Police Brutality

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

Udom Emmanuel

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom has set up a judicial panel of inquiry to probe cases of police brutality in the state.

This was announced in a statement signed by the secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem.

He stated that the decision was part of resolutions reached at an emergency of the State Executive Council meeting on Monday.

This is coming following days of #EndSARS protests across the country.

Members of the panel include; Justice Ifiok Ukana (Rtd) Chairman, Ms. Manti Umoh Representative of Civil Society Organizations, Mr. Harris Udoh, (a representative of the protesters, Barr. Bassey Essien CP(Rtd), Senior Retired Police Officer, Barr. Omen Bassey, youth representative, Comrade Aniedi Michael, National Association of Akwa Ibom State Students Worldwide President – Student Leader Tony Iji – National Human Rights Commission, and Mfon Edemekong Esq. Ministry of Justice ~ secretary.

