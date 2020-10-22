EndSARS: “Old Governors Coming Out To Speak Are All Part Of The Problem” – Mr Eazi

Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi, has slammed past governors and government officials, who are coming out to speak about the unrest in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the singer wrote:

“Guys pls don’t get it twisted all these old Governors & Government people coming out to speak like them righteous are all part of the problem!! They started this!! They might have not killed us with Gun but they killed us for years with corruption #ENDBADGOVERNANCE

“Uncle what did u do when you were governor!! Asides make the future bleak for future generations by putting our money in ur pocket , what did you do when you were minister? You are the root of the cancer that is Bad Governance!! You are the cancer #ENDBADGOVERNANCE”

See his post below: