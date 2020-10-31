National News
#EndSARS: Ogun Judicial Panel Receives 20 Petitions In Two Weeks
The Ogun State judicial panel to investigate cases of police brutality in the state has reportedly received 20 petitions in two weeks since inauguration.
This was made known by the Chairman of the Panel, Justice Solomon Olugbemi (retired) on Friday in Abeokuta.
Also Read: Lagos Govt Relaxes Curfew From 10pm To 6am
According to a statement issued by the panel’s spokesman, Femi Osipitan, Justice Olugbemi assured the people of the state of transparency and openness by the panel.
He also stated that the panel’s maiden sitting would hold on November 5, adding that subsequent sessions would be Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays by 10 am at the Magistrate Court 1, Isabo, Abeokuta.
National News
Taraba Govt Sets Up Task Force To Recover Looted Items
Taraba State Government has announced that it has set up a task force to recover looted items as well as assess the level of damage done to private and government facilities in four local government areas of the state.
The deputy governor, Haruna Manu, inaugurated the 11-man committee on Friday in Jalingo.
Also Read: Lagos Govt Relaxes Curfew From 10pm To 6am
The Deputy Governor stated that the task force is being constituted to right the wrongs of the rampaging youths during the lootings carried out between October 24 and 27.
The Deputy Governor also charged the task force to identify persons who aided and abated the lootings.
National News
Lagos Govt Relaxes Curfew From 10pm To 6am
The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests.
Lagos State information commissioner Gbenga Omotosho announced the new decision on Friday.
He said the curfew will now be from 10:00 pm till 6:00 am.
Also Read: Wike Ordered Police, Army To Kill IPOB Members, Nnamdi Kanu Alleges
“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praises Lagosians for observing the curfew, which is expected to restore normalcy in our communities,” Omotosho said.
The statement read, “The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the breakdown of law and order, following the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests.
“The curfew will now be from 10 pm till 6 am.
National News
Wike Ordered Police, Army To Kill IPOB Members, Nnamdi Kanu Alleges
Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed group, Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike of ordering police and soldiers to kill members of the group.
Recall that Wike had signed an executive order to reinforce the total ban on IPOB and its activities in Rivers State.
Also Read: Wike Signs Executive Order Proscribing IPOB, Lifts Curfew
Reacting in a tweet on Friday, Kanu accused the Governor of sponsoring state security to execute IPOB members.
“Nyesom Wike, the little Hitler of Rivers State had a closed-door meeting with lawyers where he instructed them that any arrested IPOB member should not be brought to court but rather should be executed by the army & police.”
He wrote:
Nyesom Wike, the little Hitler of Rivers State had a closed door meeting with lawyers where he instructed them that any arrested IPOB member should not be brought to court but rather should be executed by the army & police. That Wike may know that we know. Vengeance is the Lord's
— Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) October 30, 2020
Trending
- Entertainment19 hours ago
Nse Ikpe-Etim Reacts To Desmond Elliot’s Call For Social Media Regulation
- National News17 hours ago
Lagos Govt Relaxes Curfew From 10pm To 6am
- News Feed17 hours ago
#EndSARS: People take time out to curse me in their prayers– Aisha Yesufu Reveals
- News Feed17 hours ago
Fans ‘kabash’, pray for Erica as she complains of Malaria, Typhoid
- National News23 hours ago
BREAKING: Lagos Panel Of Enquiry Visits Lekki Toll Gate
- News Feed9 hours ago
Burna Boy, Stefflon Don Unfollow Each Other On Instagram
- Entertainment23 hours ago
‘Desmond Elliot Disappointed Me’, Says Peter Okoye
- National News20 hours ago
Wike Ordered Police, Army To Kill IPOB Members, Nnamdi Kanu Alleges