#EndSARS: Ogun Judicial Panel Receives 20 Petitions In Two Weeks

2 hours ago

Ogun State

The Ogun State judicial panel to investigate cases of police brutality in the state has reportedly received 20 petitions in two weeks since inauguration.

This was made known by the Chairman of the Panel, Justice Solomon Olugbemi (retired) on Friday in Abeokuta.

According to a statement issued by the panel’s spokesman, Femi Osipitan, Justice Olugbemi assured the people of the state of transparency and openness by the panel.

He also stated that the panel’s maiden sitting would hold on November 5, adding that subsequent sessions would be Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays by 10 am at the Magistrate Court 1, Isabo, Abeokuta.

 

Taraba Govt Sets Up Task Force To Recover Looted Items

3 hours ago

October 31, 2020

Darius Ishaku
Darius Ishaku

Taraba State Government has announced that it has set up a task force to recover looted items as well as assess the level of damage done to private and government facilities in four local government areas of the state.

The deputy governor, Haruna Manu, inaugurated the 11-man committee on Friday in Jalingo.

The Deputy Governor stated that the task force is being constituted to right the wrongs of the rampaging youths during the lootings carried out between October 24 and 27.

The Deputy Governor also charged the task force to identify persons who aided and abated the lootings.

Lagos Govt Relaxes Curfew From 10pm To 6am

17 hours ago

October 30, 2020

BREAKING: Curfew Now 10pm To 6am In Lagos -Govt

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests.

Lagos State information commissioner Gbenga Omotosho announced the new decision on Friday.

He said the curfew will now be from 10:00 pm till 6:00 am.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praises Lagosians for observing the curfew, which is expected to restore normalcy in our communities,” Omotosho said.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the breakdown of law and order, following the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests.

“The curfew will now be from 10 pm till 6 am.

Wike Ordered Police, Army To Kill IPOB Members, Nnamdi Kanu Alleges

20 hours ago

October 30, 2020

Governor Nyesom Wike makes U-turn, joins #EndSARS protesters in Rivers state (video)

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed group, Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike of ordering police and soldiers to kill members of the group.

Recall that Wike had signed an executive order to reinforce the total ban on IPOB and its activities in Rivers State.

Reacting in a tweet on Friday, Kanu accused the Governor of sponsoring state security to execute IPOB members.

“Nyesom Wike, the little Hitler of Rivers State had a closed-door meeting with lawyers where he instructed them that any arrested IPOB member should not be brought to court but rather should be executed by the army & police.”

He wrote:

