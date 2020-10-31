EndSARS: Ogun Judicial Panel Receives 20 Petitions In Two Weeks

The Ogun State judicial panel to investigate cases of police brutality in the state has reportedly received 20 petitions in two weeks since inauguration.

This was made known by the Chairman of the Panel, Justice Solomon Olugbemi (retired) on Friday in Abeokuta.

According to a statement issued by the panel’s spokesman, Femi Osipitan, Justice Olugbemi assured the people of the state of transparency and openness by the panel.

He also stated that the panel’s maiden sitting would hold on November 5, adding that subsequent sessions would be Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays by 10 am at the Magistrate Court 1, Isabo, Abeokuta.