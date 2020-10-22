EndSARS: Obaseki Gives Escaped Inmates 48hours To Return

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has given escapees from the Benin Medium Security Correctional Centre and Oko Medium Security Correctional Centre on Friday to return voluntarily or face the wrath of the law.

This warning is coming following Monday’s jailbreaks in the two centres by hoodlums.

According to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) 1,993 inmates escaped from their facilities.

Mr Obaseki went on an assessment tour of the affected NCoS centres and the police stations that were burnt in Benin City by the hoodlums.

Speaking during the inspection, Obaseki expressed that the escapees should return or face the wrath of the law.

“We know some of the inmates have been released, but we appeal to all inmates who have escaped to come back on their own before the close of business on Friday.

“They should report themselves back as nothing will be done to them but failure to do that, we will come after them as we have their records.”