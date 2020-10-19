Connect with us

EndSARS ‘not peaceful’ — Nigerian Govt

19 hours ago

The Federal Government says it has received petitions from various groups dissociating themselves from the #EndSARS protests.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this in Abuja on Monday.

He said the groups noted in the petitions that while the protest was genuine, it had lost its original purpose and intention.

“We have received petitions from various groups saying that they originally supported the #EndSARS protest because they believed genuinely that they were speaking for all Nigerians.

“They said in the petitions that, in the last few days, they have also become victims of the protest and they could not go to work and market while many stores have been looted.

“This morning, we also read in the newspapers that one of the conveners of the #EndSARS have resigned on the ground that the protest has been hijacked from them.

“The leader said they are now getting directives and commands from abroad and money is being sent whereas this is not what they stood for,’’ he said.

The two-week old protests have continued across the country, and have been largely peaceful, contrary to the government’s claim.

At many locations, protesters have been attacked by hoodlums and the police. On Monday, PREMIUM TIMES witnessed an attack by the police who fired tera gas at peaceful protesters in Abuja.

Mr Mohammed appealed to other members of the #EndSARS to end the protest and stop allowing their platforms to be used by those who want to destabilise the country.

He said all the demands raised by the group had been met by the Federal Government while governors had started implementing their requests.

Mr Mohammed said Saturday’s attack on the governor of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, the invasion of a Correctional Centre and release of inmates in Benin, Edo, were few examples that the protest had been hijacked.

He added that a police station was set ablaze in Benin and people were engaging in wanton looting before the governor declared dusk to dawn curfew.

Mr Mohammed said men of the Rapid Response Team were also attacked in Lagos by the protesters.

“The protest cannot be said to be peaceful when innocent people are losing their lives and Nigerians are being prevented from going to their places of work where they earn their living.

“Many people from the Lekki axis in Lagos were stranded and the state government said they are losing about N200 million daily.

“It was reported that a pregnant woman lost her life on Friday while people are spending hours daily on the road to get to their destinations.

“With all these ugly developments coupled with the fact that we are just coming out from the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic damage may be too much for the country to handle,’’ he said.

Mr Mohammed said while the government will continue to engage the youth, it would not fold its arms when the lives of the citizens are at risk.

“Government has the responsibility to maintain law and order and ensure that Nigerians live in peace, and go about unhindered to places where they earn their living.

“The government will not watch while the country is being thrown into anarchy.

“While we are bending backward to meet the demands of the protesters, we will also not shirk in our responsibilities to secure the nation,’’ he said.

The minister added that government would not allow few people with ulterior motives to foist untold hardship on Nigerians and destabilise the country.

(NAN)

I have never felt safe or protected by African men – Victoria Kimani

53 mins ago

October 20, 2020

Nigeria-based Kenya-born singer Victoria Kimani has been described as one of the most beautiful and sexiest women to ever graced the African music scene

Looking at her and seeing those captivating curves you cannot help but want to agree more.

Kenyan singer, Victoria Kimani has stated that she has never felt safe or protected by African men.

In series of tweets she shared, Kimani averred that African men reduce their women constantly and break them down to a size that serves them only.

She went on to state that African women should not be reduced to punching bags, sex toys, ego boosters and servants.

Her tweets read;

I can’t lie … have I ever felt safe or protected by African men? Nope

African men reduce their women … constantly. Break them down to a size that serves them only. Damned if I do & damned if I don’t. It’s in your Dna …. you can’t help it.

African women are Not your punching bag…not your sex toy, not your ego boosters, not your servant and certainly, not your enemy.

I Am An Adopted Child: Actress Joke Silva

54 mins ago

October 20, 2020

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva has unveiled the shocking moment of her life on how she figured out that she was an adopted child.

The 59-years-old businesswoman flashed backed to the faithful day she needed her international passport for an impending journey.

According to the wife of popular actor, Olu Jacobs, she stumbled on her mother’s personal box where she believed her passport could be sitting, only to open and find out the biggest shock of her life as an adopted child.

In her Joke Silva’s words, “I got to know years later when I wanted to travel and was looking for my passport where my mum kept it. Since she was not around, I opened the box in her absence and I saw my adoption papers. I never discussed it with my mum because I felt it was something that would hurt her, that was why, it was kept secret from me,”

We didn’t deploy soldiers to disrupt #EndSARS protests — Fayemi

54 mins ago

October 20, 2020

The Ekiti State Government has denied deploying armed soldiers to disrupt the #EndSARS protests that were held at the state capital on Monday October 19.

The state commissioner of information Akin Omole in a statement released on Tuesday October 20, said the soldiers were sent to protect the citizens against harm and to ensure that protest was not hijacked.

The statement read;

“Reports emanating from the social media that soldiers have taken over the Ado Ekiti, the state capital and chased protesters with guns as untrue and misleading.

“Soldiers did not engage the protesters even as they barricaded most roads in the state capital throughout Monday.

“The soldiers were in the state to protect the people, including the protesters as well as to prevent hoodlums and miscreants from hijacking the peaceful protest by hiding behind the demonstration to commit crime and harass innocent citizens.

“While the present administration in Ekiti recognizes and respects the right of peaceful assembly, and in fact, identifies with the people on the demand for good governance, all stakeholders must be mindful of the safety of all lives and both public and private properties in the State.

“Innocent law-abiding citizens should be allowed to go about their lawful businesses without hindrance while there must be due cognisance of the fact that willful destruction of properties will be detrimental to the socio-economic wellbeing of the people.”

