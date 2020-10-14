#EndSARS: ‘No Twitter Influencer Should Speak For The People’ – Rapper Vector

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Vector
Vector

Nigerian rapper, Vector, has reacted to the Twitter feud between popular influencers, Sega and Dipo Awojide. Dipo Awojide had omitted Sega’s name from the list of activists during the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

Sega responded by claiming in a now-deleted thread that the protest has been hijacked by cultists with a different aim.

Vector has hence weighed in by insisting that both influencers should refrain from allowing their personal ego to supersede the common goal of the protests.

Read Also“It is either we restructure Nigeria or we break up” – Pastor Adeboye says as he lends his voice to #Endpolicebrutality campaign (video)

Taking to Twitter, the hip hop artist writes:

“Let it be known immediately that they don’t speak for the people. It’s not digression, it’s dealing with the child before it becomes an adult.”

See his tweet below:

Vector’s tweet

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here