EndSars: You can never silence me.” – Singer Runtown tells Lagos govt

Popular Nigerian Singer, Douglas Jack Agu, better known by his stage name Runtown, has hinted that he’s been getting death threats over his active involvement in the #ENDSARS movement.
Runtown was one of the first prominent names to lead the #ENDSARS protest, a just movement against Police Brutality and impunity.
The protest have gone on for weeks now and sadly, it has taken a violent twist that has seen many people lose their lives.
It seems the singer has also been getting death threats as he took to Twitter to write ;
“No matter how many death threats you send my way, you can never silence me. Our cause is just!”
— Runtown (@iRuntown) October 21, 2020