EndSARS: Nigerians Drag Toyin Abraham For Promoting Her Movie Amid Protest

Nigerians on Twitter attacked popular actress, Toyin Abraham for failing to speak out against the brutality and extra-judicially killings carried out by the Special Anti Robbery Squad.
The actress was seen promoting her latest movie, Alakada on the micro-blogging site amid the trending protest.
Abraham tweeted;
Fate of Alakada still showing in all cinemas nationwide.
Fate of Alakada still showing in all cinemas nationwide 💪💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/wRhipaRiqo
— TOYIN ABRAHAM (@toyin_abraham1) October 9, 2020
The actress got more than she bargained for as some twitter users bashed her for maintaining silence on the country’s current state.
See tweets below:
Reacting to the backlash, the actress, declared her love for her fans and she also mentioned that people should correct her with love.
In her words;
“You know I love and adore my fans but you can correct me with love not cursing me and my family. It’s fine I’m not perfect. #EndSARS”
See her tweet below:
You know I love and adore my fans but you can correct me with love not cursing me and my family. It’s fine I’m not perfect. #EndSARS https://t.co/yjkfPF34Bx
— TOYIN ABRAHAM (@toyin_abraham1) October 9, 2020