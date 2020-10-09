#EndSARS: Nigerians Drag Toyin Abraham For Promoting Her Movie Amid Protest

Amaka Odozi
Toyin Abraham
Toyin Abraham

Nigerians on Twitter attacked popular actress, Toyin Abraham for failing to speak out against the brutality and extra-judicially killings carried out by the Special Anti Robbery Squad.

The actress was seen promoting her latest movie, Alakada on the micro-blogging site amid the trending protest.

Abraham tweeted;

Fate of Alakada still showing in all cinemas nationwide.

The actress got more than she bargained for as some twitter users bashed her for maintaining silence on the country’s current state.

See tweets below:

Reacting to the backlash, the actress, declared her love for her fans and she also mentioned that people should correct her with love.

In her words;

“You know I love and adore my fans but you can correct me with love not cursing me and my family. It’s fine I’m not perfect. #EndSARS”

See her tweet below:

