EndSARS: Nigerians Drag Toyin Abraham For Promoting Her Movie Amid Protest

Nigerians on Twitter attacked popular actress, Toyin Abraham for failing to speak out against the brutality and extra-judicially killings carried out by the Special Anti Robbery Squad.

The actress was seen promoting her latest movie, Alakada on the micro-blogging site amid the trending protest.

Abraham tweeted;

Fate of Alakada still showing in all cinemas nationwide.

Fate of Alakada still showing in all cinemas nationwide 💪💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/wRhipaRiqo — TOYIN ABRAHAM (@toyin_abraham1) October 9, 2020

The actress got more than she bargained for as some twitter users bashed her for maintaining silence on the country’s current state.

See tweets below:

Reacting to the backlash, the actress, declared her love for her fans and she also mentioned that people should correct her with love.

In her words;

“You know I love and adore my fans but you can correct me with love not cursing me and my family. It’s fine I’m not perfect. #EndSARS”

See her tweet below: