EndSARS: ‘Nigerian Women Are The Real Heroes’ – Music Producer, Sarz

Nigerian record music producer, Osabuohien Osaretin, professionally known as Sarz, has appreciated the efforts of Nigerian women as regards the ongoing SARS protests.

The 31-year-old hitmaker took to his official Twitter page to state that Nigerian women have indispensable to the movement.

In his words:

“I can’t put in words how indispensable Nigerian women have been to this movement. Our real heroes #SarsMustGoNow”

He further tweeted thus:

“Nigerian women appreciation tweet”

The award-winning producer has also used his social media platform to promote the trending hashtag #EndSARS. Tweeting on Friday evening, he writes that the ongoing protest is a revolution.

See his tweets below: