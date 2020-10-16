EndSARS: Nigerian Minister Blames ASUU Strike For Civil Unrest

Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige has laid the blame for the #EndSARS protests currently rocking various cities across the country on the ongoing industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

He made this remark in a reconciliation meeting between the Federal Government and ASUU on Thursday in Abuja.

He expressed that if the union was not on strike, students will not be available to participate in the protests.

He, however, added that the government will do all within its power to ensure that the strike is called off and students and lecturers return to classes.