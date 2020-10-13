EndSARS: ‘Nigeria Is Full Of Cowboys’ – Stephanie Coker

Popular media personality, Stephanie Coker, has reacted to the ban of protests against SARS by Governor Nyesom Wike in Rivers state.

Information Nigeria recalls the statement issued by the Rivers State Commissioner of Information, Paulinus Nsirim, which explains the governor’s desire to see a protest-free state owing to the announcement of the dissolution of SARS.

The statement also warned that any violator (protester) would not be spared. This is because law enforcement agencies have been instructed to enforce the ban.

Taking to Twitter, Stephanie Coker writes:

“Never heard of a protest being banned by a governor. Nigeria is literally the wild Wild West. Full of cowboys #SarsMustGoNow”

See her tweet below: