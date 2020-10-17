EndSARS: NHRC Constitutes Panel To Tackle Human Rights Violations

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has constituted a panel to look into allegations of human rights violations leveled against the operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the Nigeria Police Force.

The panel is an 11-man Independent Investigative Panel (IIP).

NHRC Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu revealed this on Friday in Abuja.

He stated that the panel will hear petitions, complaints, and memoranda from Nigerians across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

The committee will be headed by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Suleiman Galadima.

Other members of the committee include: Other members of the Panel are: Abdulrahaman Yakubu, Yemi Ademolakun, Chioma Chuka, Prof. Ayo Atsenuwa, Tijani Mohammed, Dr. Uju Agomoh, DIG Ibrahim Lamorde, Dr. Garba Tetengi, Feyikemi Abudu, John Aikpokpo Martins, Hilary Ogbonna.