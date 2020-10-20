Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘Next Generation Will Be More Brutal’ – BBNaija’s Mike Edwards
Reality TV star, Mike Edwards, has stated that the next generation of Nigerian youths will be more brutal than the current generation. This is related to the ongoing #EndSARS protest.
He thinks this will be the case if the Nigerian government fails to put an end to marginalization and injustice. Taking to Twitter, the first runner-up of the BBNaija reality TV show ‘Pepper Dem’ season writes:
Read Also: Mike Edwards Set To Lead #EndSarsProtest In London
“If the government refuse to develop the region and continue the marginalizaion and injustice, the youths or the next people coming after us I think will be more brutal than what we have done. #EndSARS”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
Popular Actress Ada Ameh Mourns As She Loses Her Daughter
Popular Nigerian actress, Ada Ameh was thrown into a state of mourning following the loss of her daughter, Aladi Godgifts Ameh.
Ameh broke the sad news via her Instagram page on Tuesday.
The film star revealed her daughter passed away in the early hours of Tuesday.
Sharing a photo of her daughter, she wrote;
“Fams!!! My lovely people . Pray for me
My beautiful darling Child choose to go and be with the Lord early hours of today.
Aladi Godgifts Ameh
@lalas_touch why did you choose to leave me now? Ladi how you want make i do na?
I will be strong !! GOD Has to help me.”
Read Also: What My Father Did When I Became Pregnant At Age 14 – Nigerian Actress, Ada Ameh Reveals
See her post below:
Entertainment
BBNaija’s TolaniBaj Celebrates 28th Birthday With Lovely Photos
Former BBNaija season 5 housemate, Tolani Shobajo alias TolaniBaj shared a couple of lovely photos as she turned 28-years-old on Tuesday.
The reality TV star showed off a huge cheque of 1 million naira which she received.
The content creator, who was born in the United States on October 20, 1992, penned a brief birthday message to herself which reads;
“+1
May all your wishes come tru”
The reality TV star moved back to Nigeria in 2018 after finishing her studies overseas.
TolaniBaj rose to fame when she joined the highly-coveted reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.
Some of the ex-housemates took out time to wish the ebony queen a happy birthday.
Read Also: BBNaija: ‘TolaniBaj Blocked Me On Instagram’ – Vee (Video)
See screenshots below:
Entertainment
#EndSARS: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Lagos Curfew
Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa, has reacted to the Lagos state curfew imposed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The media personality believes it is not a sensible action to take.
Her reason is that power will be given back to the police whom the protesters have been fighting against, adding that the government is operating a sick system.
Read Also: #EndSARS: Toke Makinwa Calls On Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner To Lend Support
Taking to Twitter, she writes:
“The government, the sick system, how can you announce a curfew when people are already out? What happens to those who can’t get home before 4? You’ll give power back to the police we are fighting against? Make it make sense #EndSARS”
See her tweet below:
Trending
- News Feed23 hours ago
#EndSARS protesters break into Lagos International Airport (Videos)
- Entertainment5 hours ago
Regina Daniels Birthday: EVERYTHING You Need To Know
- National News23 hours ago
Nigerian Youth Have Right To Protest, Says President Buhari
- Entertainment7 hours ago
‘My Landlady Chased Me Away And Started My Kind Of Business’ – Nkechi Blessing
- National News6 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu Imposes 24-Hour Curfew In Lagos
- National News23 hours ago
#EndSARS Protest: Edo Govt Sets-Up Judicial Panel
- News Feed6 hours ago
Pasuma Says He Was Not Chased Out Of #EndSARS Protest In Lagos (Video)
- Entertainment10 hours ago
Davido Celebrates His Son, Ifeanyi On His First Birthday