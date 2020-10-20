EndSARS: ‘Next Generation Will Be More Brutal’ – BBNaija’s Mike Edwards

Reality TV star, Mike Edwards, has stated that the next generation of Nigerian youths will be more brutal than the current generation. This is related to the ongoing #EndSARS protest.

He thinks this will be the case if the Nigerian government fails to put an end to marginalization and injustice. Taking to Twitter, the first runner-up of the BBNaija reality TV show ‘Pepper Dem’ season writes:

“If the government refuse to develop the region and continue the marginalizaion and injustice, the youths or the next people coming after us I think will be more brutal than what we have done. #EndSARS”

