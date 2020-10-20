EndSARS: ‘My Heart Is Bleeding’ – Singer Teni

Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, better known as Teni, has revealed that her heart is bleeding regarding the ongoing #EndSARS protest. The ‘Uyo Meyo’ crooner took to her Twitter page to write:

“I’m hurt! My heart is bleeding. These people don’t give a fuck about us. Wow #EndSARS”

The Afro pop star also took out time to write a tribute to Anthony Onome. She thanked him for putting everything on the line for his country.

Read Also: This is how you WIN – Teni slams those who criticized her support for BBNaija season 5 winner, Laycon

In her words:

“Rest in Power!! Anthony Onome, your bravery and sacrifice will never be in vain, once again, I’m sorry our country failed you. Thank you for putting everything on the line. You are another reason we won’t stop!! #EndSARS”

See her posts below: