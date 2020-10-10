ENDSARS: My heart breaks over injustice done by our police officers — Korede Bello

Nigeria Police ambassador, Korede Bello, has lent his voice to the #ENDSARS campaign. Taking to his verified Twitter account, the Godwin singer saif that his heart breaks ‘for every injustice meted out to the vulnerable in society by the police.”

“My heart breaks for every injustice meted out to the vulnerable in society by the police either by our legacy police officers, The special anti-robbery squad (SARS) or any other archetype of the tactical unit of the police force,” the singer said.

Bello further urged his fans not to despair. The singer said, “Do not despair guys, we stay demanding and stay engaging. we cry with eyes wide open but we must also walk the path of helpful and practicable solutions. #PoliceAccountability #PoliceforthePeople #ReformPolice.

He continued, “We must not have a society where young people (and anybody for that matter) are openly expressing their discontent about their relationship with an institution as critical as the Police and we don’t find solutions that work and implement them consistently.”

