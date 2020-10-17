EndSARS: Mr Macaroni Lambasts APC-Led Govt

Popular social media comedian, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has taken a swipe at the current government administration in Nigeria.

Taking to Twitter, the skit maker and actor expresses his displeasure with the way the government is handling the demands of the ‘End SARS’ protesters. He says the only thing the current government is good at is taking pictures.

His tweet reads:

“I never see government wey snap picture reach this government.. na so so picture all of dem go dey snap up and down! Zero work!! Just pictures.. Snap picture and release press statement: ‘I received with great shock’ No shame at all!! #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria”

