EndSars: “May death take me before my time and claim all my blessings, if I truly put that up” – Comedian AY reacts after he was dragged over post on Facebook

Nigerian comedian, AY has stated that he is not behind a verified Facebook account that condemned protesters for blocking Lekki toll gate.

The Facebook account which bears Ay’s name, posted that the protest at Lekki toll gate was unnecessary, and Nigerians could have waited for the outcome of Davido’s meeting with the IGP before taking such action.

After the post went viral, Nigerians dragged AY mercilessly for putting down their efforts to bring an end to police/SARS brutality.

AY, in his response, has however, distanced himself from the post, saying he doesn’t own the account, even though it is verified.

In his words!

“The post on Facebook has been brought to my notice.May death take me before my time and claim everything that I have been blessed with if I truly put that up. I have always stood firmly with #EndSARS campaign with all my tweets here and on instagram. I do not handle that page.

I can NEVER be that cheap and docile to support a bad government where all politicians lie for their own selfish interests. As i join @falzthebahdguy & others tomorrow to further make our demands,may their bullets bring me down if truly I put up that post on Facebook.#EndSarsNow”.



