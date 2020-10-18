EndSARS: ‘Let’s Not Stop The Protest Now’ – Actress Lota Chukwu

Nollywood actress, Lota Chukwu, has insisted that the ongoing protest against SARS and police brutality should not stop. The movie star who rose to fame through her role as Kiki in the hit TV series ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ took to her Twitter page on Sunday morning to commend the achievements witnessed so far on account of the protests.

Giving her reason for not wanting the protest to come to an end soon, she says that the oppression of the citizens by corrupt politicians and abusive police officers will become unbearable if the protest is brought to a halt.

In her words:

“The longer this protest goes, the more they hate us. We’re showing them how incompetent they’ve been, how much we can walk our talk. See what we’ve achieved so far. If we stop now, the oppression no go be here o. So let’s continue de #sorosoke with our coconut heads. #EndSARS”

See her tweet below: