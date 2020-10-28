EndSARS: ‘Let Us Continue To Soro Soke’, Tobi Bakre Charges Nigerian Youths

Reality TV star, Tobi Bakre, has charged Nigerian youths to keep the #EndSARS movement going. The former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate also said that all social ills that affect the lives of black people should be given the spotlight going forward even as he acknowledged the fact that the #EndSARS movement gained the attention of the international community.

Taking to Twitter, the brand influencer cum actor writes:

“In my country, the Youth have risen to #EndPoliceBrutality, which has rightly brought the attention of the international community to the #EndSars movement. Let us continue to soro soke and lend our voices to social ills that threaten the lives of black people #GenChange”

See his tweet below: