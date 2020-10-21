EndSARS: Lekki Shooting Is A Massacre – Saraki

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has described the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate by army officers as a massacre.

Army officers arrived at the sit-in protest venue two hours before a state-imposed curfew was billed to kick-off, and opened fire on the peaceful protesters.

The street lights were turned off and security cameras switched off before the shooting began.

Saraki, while describing the shooting incident as a massacre, called for great patience, restraint, and compassion in handling the demands of the youth.

According to him, the dialogue is the only logical option in the current situation— and not violence, adding that It was unacceptable for any Government to turn its weapons on its own young people.

See his tweet below:

This harrasment and extrajudicial killing of Nigerians must stop immediately and the security agents who carried out this exercise should be brought to justice. No life of any Nigerian youth taking part in a peaceful protest deserves to be taken. — Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) October 20, 2020