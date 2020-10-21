Connect with us

#EndSARS: Lekki Shooting Is A Massacre – Saraki

#EndSARS: Saraki Calls On FG To Engage Protesting Youths
Bukola Saraki

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has described the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate by army officers as a massacre.

Army officers arrived at the sit-in protest venue two hours before a state-imposed curfew was billed to kick-off, and opened fire on the peaceful protesters.

The street lights were turned off and security cameras switched off before the shooting began.

Saraki, while describing the shooting incident as a massacre, called for great patience, restraint, and compassion in handling the demands of the youth.

According to him, the dialogue is the only logical option in the current situation— and not violence, adding that It was unacceptable for any Government to turn its weapons on its own young people.

End SARS: Lekki shooting is a massacre – Saraki

They are still shooting at Lekki – DJ Switch

October 21, 2020

Dj Switch, the heroine at the centre of the Lekki Toll Gate massacre who is currently at the Lekki-Epe expressway has said that the shooting by the security agents is still ongoing as she shared a video of a man with a gunshot wound.

In of the videos, Switch was seen giving orders to those around the area to put their heads down as the shots were being fired.

Watch the videos below:

Adamu Garba attacks Hillary Clinton for calling out President Buhari over #Lekkimassacre

October 21, 2020

Former presidential candidate, Adamu Garba has hit back at Hillary Clinton’s comment on the Lekki shooting

Recall that the former US Secretary of State had asked President Buhari and the Ngerian military to stop killing young Nigerian #EndSARS protesters.

Reacting to this, Adamu alleged that Hillary and others were playing at the entire breakdown of law and order in Nigeria.

He added that the former US Presidential candidate and other left wing actors have a sole agenda of fighting God and nature, turning people into aliens, gays, lesbians.

Adamu also described them as “blood sucking abortionist” who must leave the shores of Nigeria and Africa.

He tweeted;

I told you that we knew the script these guys are playing at: the entire breakdown of law & order in Nigeria Same Hilary spearhead the destruction of Libya, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and even Egypt at some point wants to import venom in Nigeria Nigerians are wiser, no way for you here

As most traveled & least accomplished Secretary of State of U.S, Hilary’s underwhelming Middle East policy saw the destruction of families, women, children, properties, government & people. This they planned to extend to Nigeria. She is not qualified to tell Nigeria what to do.

Let all these evil left wing actors, whose sole agenda is to fight against God and against nature, whose mission is to turn us into aliens, gays, lesbians, blood sucking abortionist, leave the shores of Nigeria and Africa We say NO to foreign medlars and alien cultures. Thanks.

Shehu Sani Condemns Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate

October 21, 2020

ASUU Struggle Is Legitimate And Morally Right, Says Shehu Sani
Shehu Sani Condemns Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate

Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has condemned the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos by soldiers.

A team of armed soldiers had stormed the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday evening– where a series of protests had held peacefully – and fired live bullets at a crowd of youths there.

Reacting to the development, the former lawmaker in a series of tweets described the use of force against peaceful protesters as a desecration of Nigeria’s democracy and sacrilege against the constitution.

In another post, he expressed that Lekki will be known as a paradise drenched in the blood of protesters.

