EndSARS: “Lazy Nigerian youth, be waiting for me” – Tacha shades fan who wanted her to lead a protest

Former housemate of Big Brother Naija “pepper Dem” season, Tacha, has dragged a fan to filth for querying her over the #endsars protest.
Recently, some Nigerians have been protesting for the outright dissolution of SARS and some celebrities also joined the movement.
Twitter user, @sayo_law who expected Tacha to lead a protest, expressed her disappointment after finding out that Tacha didn’t come out to stage a protest against SARS.
“So Tacha didn’t lead a protest today. Disappointing”, She wrote.
Tacha in her reply, called the fan a lazy Nigerian youth.
“Lazy Nigerian youth! Stay home and be waiting for me”.