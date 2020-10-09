EndSARS: Lagos Youths Stage Late Night Protest

The calls for the scrapping of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Police took another dimension on Thursday night when protesters stormed the Lagos State Government office to protest against the unit.

The #EndSARSprotest has been trending on micro-blogging site, Twitter for almost a week now which has seen Nigerians call for the end of the SARS unit over the illegal activities being carried out by the operatives, such as harassment, extortion, and extra-judicial killing of youths across the country.

Recall that on Thursday morning, Nigerian celebrities joined other Nigerians on the street of Lagos to call for the scrapping of the police unit.

On Thursday evening, a group of young people led by Debo Adebayo, a comedian popularly known as Mr. Macaroni, stormed the premises of the Lagos Assembly, asking that the lawmakers pass legislation that will see to the disbandment of the SARS unit.

Mr. Macaroni and the other youths spent hours at the gate leading into the Lagos Assembly complex, seeking to see Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who they were told was not in office at the time.

Mr Macaroni is vibrating! Omo, no Mr Macaroni slander is allowed! Not while I am alive!😭

#EndSARSProtest

Several public officials, including the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, urged the protesters to go home, but pleas fell on deaf ears.

Hours later, the Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa came to the scene to address the protesting youths.

Mr Obasa told the crowd that members of the parliament will hold an emergency meeting on Friday morning to deliberate upon the #ENDSARS concerns.

The speaker went further to apologize for the ordeal that the youths have been through while staging their protest at the gates of the parliament.

Day 2

Lagos protest #EndSARSImmediately #EndSARSBrutality The Speaker, Mr Ajayi Obasa finally came out to address the protesters and PETITION was signed!!!!!

His plea for the protesting youths to go back home, however, fell on deaf ears as they stayed overnight demanding an end to SARS.