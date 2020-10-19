EndSARS: Lagos loses N234 million to tollgate closure

At least 234 million naira has been lost by the Lagos statement government, owing to the closure of tollgates in the Lekki area of Lagos as the #EndSARS protests continue.

However, LASG has continued to generate money from adverts at the toll plazas, The Punch reports.

The figure was collated from the daily and monthly targets set for the government-owned tollgates, which are being managed by the Lekki Concession Company.

A Lagos State commissioner told The Punch that the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge was expected to generate about N10m daily, while the Admiralty Circle Plaza along the Lekki-Epe Expressway was looking at an expected daily revenue of no less than N16.6m.

He said the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge was not expected to generate less than N300m monthly, while the Admiralty Circle Plaza generates about N500m monthly.

“At least 80,000 cars use the tollgates every day. The figure could be higher or lower depending on the day of the week. However, since the protests started, the Lekki tollgate has been completely shut, while the Ikoyi one has been left permanently open for people to use without payment,” the commissioner said.

SUV’s pay N250 at the Admiralty Toll Plaza, while saloon also known as Sedan cars pay N200.

Whereas, at the Ikoyi-Link Bridge, toll for SUVs, mini vans and light trucks is N400.

Heavy duty trucks/buses with two or more heavy axles pay N1,000 at the Admiralty Circle Plaza on the Lekki-Epe Expressway, according to the LCC.