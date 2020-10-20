Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘Lagos Curfew Will Not Discourage Us’ – Actress Kemi Lala Akindoju
Nollywood actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju, has affirmed that the curfew imposed by the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu will not be able to discourage supporters of the #EndSARS movement.
The movie star made this known via her verified Twitter account. She said the protesters will continue to make their demands, adding that she hopes the thugs will be arrested and brought to book for their disruptive and destructive activities.
Read Also: BBNaija: Actress Kemi Lala Akindoju Empathizes With Laycon Over Erica
In her words:
“This curfew will not deter or discourage us. We will not be quiet. We hope y’all can arrest the thugs and we will continue making our demands. #EndSARS”
See her tweet below:
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘The Protest Is Being Hijacked By Hoodlums’ – Femi Kuti
Veteran Afro beat musician, Femi Anikulapo Kuti, has stated that the ongoing #EndSARS protest is being hijacked by hoodlums or political thugs.
The multiple Grammy nominee took to his verified Twitter page to condemn the violence being perpetrated by the hoodlums in the name of the protest. He had shared a video condemning the violence.
A Twitter user then replied:
“This is not right at all. Against everything the #endsars protest stands for.”
Read Also: Femi Kuti Reveals Why He Refused Osinbajo’s Request To Join APC
Clarifying that the peaceful protesters will not descend so low to create violence, he replied the web user thus:
“LET US BE CLEAR THIS ISNT THE WORK OF THE PEACEFUL PROTEST. The protest is being hijacked FOR POLITICAL REASONS OR BY hoodlums.”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘Next Generation Will Be More Brutal’ – BBNaija’s Mike Edwards
Reality TV star, Mike Edwards, has stated that the next generation of Nigerian youths will be more brutal than the current generation. This is related to the ongoing #EndSARS protest.
He thinks this will be the case if the Nigerian government fails to put an end to marginalization and injustice. Taking to Twitter, the first runner-up of the BBNaija reality TV show ‘Pepper Dem’ season writes:
Read Also: Mike Edwards Set To Lead #EndSarsProtest In London
“If the government refuse to develop the region and continue the marginalizaion and injustice, the youths or the next people coming after us I think will be more brutal than what we have done. #EndSARS”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘It Hurts Knowing This Country Has Potential’ – Singer Tekno
Nigerian musician, Augustine Miles Kelechi alias Tekno, has shared how hurt he is over the ongoing #EndSARS protest, especially because of the potential for greatness in the country.
The 27-year-old Afro pop singer and songwriter took to his Twitter page to post thus:
“Everyone of them knows the truth about this country…… it is bad bad.. It just hurts bad knowing the potential of this country.. E Dey pain me gan #endsars #EndSARS #EndsSARS”
Read Also: Davido Gives Credit To Tekno For His Hit Song ‘If’ (Video)
The artist has also berated the system of gerontocracy in the country. “Old people leading us for how long! How is there a future when all our leaders are at the near end of their careers, how will they want something new when they all old“, he tweeted.
See his posts below:
Trending
- News Feed22 hours ago
#EndSARS protesters break into Lagos International Airport (Videos)
- Entertainment4 hours ago
Regina Daniels Birthday: EVERYTHING You Need To Know
- Entertainment5 hours ago
‘My Landlady Chased Me Away And Started My Kind Of Business’ – Nkechi Blessing
- National News22 hours ago
Nigerian Youth Have Right To Protest, Says President Buhari
- National News4 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu Imposes 24-Hour Curfew In Lagos
- National News22 hours ago
#EndSARS Protest: Edo Govt Sets-Up Judicial Panel
- News Feed5 hours ago
Pasuma Says He Was Not Chased Out Of #EndSARS Protest In Lagos (Video)
- National News9 hours ago
‘#EndSARS One Of The Most Successful Protest In Nigeria’: Lai Mohammed