EndSARS: ‘Lagos Curfew Will Not Discourage Us’ – Actress Kemi Lala Akindoju

Nollywood actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju, has affirmed that the curfew imposed by the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu will not be able to discourage supporters of the #EndSARS movement.

The movie star made this known via her verified Twitter account. She said the protesters will continue to make their demands, adding that she hopes the thugs will be arrested and brought to book for their disruptive and destructive activities.

Read Also: BBNaija: Actress Kemi Lala Akindoju Empathizes With Laycon Over Erica

In her words:

“This curfew will not deter or discourage us. We will not be quiet. We hope y’all can arrest the thugs and we will continue making our demands. #EndSARS”

See her tweet below: