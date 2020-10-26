EndSARS: Kwara Govt Relaxes Curfew

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq on Sunday evening relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Ilorin metropolis following the return of calm to the affected areas.

The curfew will now be observed between 6 p.m and 8 a.m daily until further notice.

This decision came after the Governor held a security council meeting with heads of the security agencies in the state.

This was announced in a statement in Ilorin, by the spokesman of the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye.

He, however, stated that the government will continue to review the situation and take decisions that are in the best interest of the state.

The government had imposed a 24-hour curfew on Ilorin metropolis following last Friday’s wanton looting and destruction of public and private facilities in the State capital under the guise of End SARS protests allegedly hijacked by hoodlums.