#EndSARS: Kwara Govt Relaxes Curfew
Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq on Sunday evening relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Ilorin metropolis following the return of calm to the affected areas.
The curfew will now be observed between 6 p.m and 8 a.m daily until further notice.
This decision came after the Governor held a security council meeting with heads of the security agencies in the state.
This was announced in a statement in Ilorin, by the spokesman of the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye.
He, however, stated that the government will continue to review the situation and take decisions that are in the best interest of the state.
The government had imposed a 24-hour curfew on Ilorin metropolis following last Friday’s wanton looting and destruction of public and private facilities in the State capital under the guise of End SARS protests allegedly hijacked by hoodlums.
I Am Avoiding Debates Over Lekki Toll gate Incident Until All Facts Are Established – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed the reason he didn’t talk about the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos by soldiers.
Recall that Buhari left many Nigerians disappointed after his speech on Thursday night when he failed to recognise protesters who have died at the hands of security operatives.
However, in a communique on Sunday by his special media aide, Mr. Garba Shehu, the President revealed why he didn’t talk about the incident.
He stated that he is avoiding getting into any debates until all facts are established.
He also has asked parents and guardians not to encourage their children and wards to partake in the ongoing nationwide looting, destruction of property.
“Families must turn back children who bring home unaccounted goods, in the same way, wives must ask their husbands to return looted items brought home,” the President said.
He also expressed assurance that all peaceful protesters who lost their lives during the #EndSARS protests will get justice.
He, however, expressed confidence that the panel of inquiry set up by Lagos State will assist in clarifying the circumstances and get justice for all those affected not just by the Lekki toll gate incident but the #EndSARS protest in general as well as all other cases of police brutality.
Lagos Govt Reviews Curfew Time
The Lagos State government on Sunday further reduced the curfew time in the state.
Chief press secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile said the curfew will now run from 8 pm to 6 am while movement will be allowed between 6 am and 8 pm.
Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew due to the violence in different parts of Lagos State. The curfew was eased on Saturday from 6 pm to 8 am.
He said the curfew was necessary because the “peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society.
If Nigeria Doesn’t Restructure, It Will Break Up – Gani Adams
Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland and leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Gani Adams has expressed that Nigeria is on a verge of a break up except there is a restructuring of the country.
Speaking to Arise TV on Sunday, Gani Adams stated that there is a need to get to the root cause of the problems that led to the #EndSARS protests by Nigerian youths.
According to Adams, the youths have sacrificed a lot to push positive change in Nigeria.
“After they were attacked by the military on Tuesday, a lot has happened,” Adams continued, explaining that the realisation that Nigeria’s constituent units are too dependent on the federal government for security hit hard, with the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu admitting he was not in charge of the situation.
“If we continue like this, the future of Nigeria is bleak,” he insisted. “That’s why I’ve clamoured for restructuring.”
Taling about the violence in different parts of Lagos in the past few days, Adams accused politicians of sponsoring the burning of the Orile police station in Lagos, stating that hoodlums attack across the state was carefully planned.
He stated that politicians orchestrated the violence so as to have an excuse to impose a 24-hour curfew in Lagos.
