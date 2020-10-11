EndSARS: Kwara Gov Appeals To Protesters In Ilorin

Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq has appealed to #EndSARS#EndSARS protesters in the state to remain calm and expect results for their demands.

The Governor stated that the state government will engage the police authorities in the state, to urgently investigate specific allegations for appropriate redress and sanctions.

He made this statement while acknowledging receipt of a petition by Coalition of Concerned Kwarans on the ongoing End SARS nationwide protest dated October 8, 2020, on Sunday.

The Governor expressed that the demands of the protesters will be communicated to the federal for prompt action.

He also urged the protesters to remain law abiding in all their activities.