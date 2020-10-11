EndSARS: ‘Jimoh Isiaq Was Murdered By Those Who Swore To Protect His Life’ – Rapper Reminisce

Nigerian rapper, Remilekun Safaru, professionally known as Reminisce, has contributed to the trending issue of SARS brutality.

The hip hop artist cum actor took to his Twitter account to bemoan the death of Jimoh Isiaq who was reportedly shot during the #EndSARS protests.

Reminisce wrote:

“Jimoh Isiaq was murdered in cold blood by those who swore to protect his life and property. How long are we going to continue this way?!! Why does the lives of young people mean so little to our elected leaders?!!! We demand an end to this!! #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality”

It has been confirmed that Reminisce will be reprising his role as ‘Makanaki’ in Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King of Boys II’.

See his tweet below: