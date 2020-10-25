EndSARS: ‘It’s Time To Strategize’, Samklef Tells Celebrities

Nigerian record music producer, Samklef, has called on celebrities actively involved in the End SARS protests that it is time to strategize on the way forward. Some of the celebrities are Falz, Runtown, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

The Imo native veteran music producer, whose real name is Samuel Oguachuba, made this call via his Twitter page. He added that the government has used their last strategy which is fear.

His tweet reads:

“U are the voice we won this. They just used their last strategy which is fear now is time to strategize. @davido @burnaboy @wizkidayo @iRuntown @falzthebahdguy @YeleSowore @PeterPsquare @dj_switchaholic @AishaYesufu”

See his tweet below: