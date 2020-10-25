Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘It’s Time To Strategize’, Samklef Tells Celebrities
Nigerian record music producer, Samklef, has called on celebrities actively involved in the End SARS protests that it is time to strategize on the way forward. Some of the celebrities are Falz, Runtown, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.
The Imo native veteran music producer, whose real name is Samuel Oguachuba, made this call via his Twitter page. He added that the government has used their last strategy which is fear.
His tweet reads:
“U are the voice we won this. They just used their last strategy which is fear now is time to strategize. @davido @burnaboy @wizkidayo @iRuntown @falzthebahdguy @YeleSowore @PeterPsquare @dj_switchaholic @AishaYesufu”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
Wizkid Spotted At His Babymama’s Birthday Party (Video)
Popular Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, alias Wizkid, was recently spotted at his manager and third baby mama, Jada Pollock’s birthday party in London.
A video sighted on social media captured the moment Wizkid seemingly hid his face from the camera during the birthday celebration, which was well-attended by friends and family.
The ‘Joro’ crooner had intended to keep a low profile at the party.
According to reports, the singer has been living with Jada and their son, Zion for a while now.
However, it is not clear if the duo are still in a romantic relationship.
Watch the video below:
Wizkid hiding himself from the camera at Jada’s birthday party 🤣🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/o8b6EE3CvX
— ZEUS (@itzbasito) October 24, 2020
Entertainment
‘Stop Looting COVID-19 Palliatives’ – Actress Isaac Chinwe Begs Nigerians
Nollywood actress, Isaac Chinwe, has appealed to the youths to disengage from looting COVID-19 palliatives stored in warehouses across the country.
The actress made this call via her Instagram page. The movie star states that although she is not in support of the government’s action by hoarding the palliatives, looting the warehouses is the same thing as stealing.
In her words:
“Going to ur mother’s pot of soup to take meat without her consent is stealing even if she is your mother … same as going to carry the covid 19 palliatives without the government’s consent even tho we know it’s ours, it’s stealing. At least, let’s expose them and leave them to die of shame knowing that we now know. We won’t join them in their evil ways. God kept us alive all thru the pandemic, we will still survive. Let’s stop this looting pls”
See her post below:
Entertainment
Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Tattoos Son’s Name, Ifeanyi On Her Wrist
Chioma Avril Rowland has shown how much she loves her son, Ifeanyi, by inking his name on her wrist. The mother one showed off her new tattoo on her Instagram page.
She shared a short video of her wrist which now boldly carries the inscription ‘Ifeanyi’ on her Instagram story. Information Nigeria recalls she recently celebrated her son, Ifeanyi David Adedeji Adeleke Jr on his first birthday.
Ifeanyi’s father, Davido, also had beautiful words for their son on his birthday. “Happy birthday to my beloved son DAVID IFEANYI ADELEKE Jr!!! Today a king was born!!! Prince!! May you become more than me in Jesus name! LOVE YOU SON“, the superstar musician tweeted on October 20.
