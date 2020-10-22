Connect with us

EndSARS: “It Will Be A Big Shame If You Sell Your Conscience” – Mercy Eke

Published

29 seconds ago

on

EndSARS: “It Will Be A Big Shame If You Sell Your Conscience” - Mercy Eke
Mercy Eke

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ season 4 housemate, Mercy Eke has urged people not to sell their conscience.

This comes a day after violence was unleashed on some #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos on Tuesday.

Information Nigeria recalls many people were left injured after soldiers opened fire on them.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to re-share a post by a Twitter user who raised alarm over the ways the government will try to cover up the unfortunate incident with the help of social media influencers.

Reacting to this, Mercy wrote;

“IT WILL BE A BIG SHAME AND A LET DOWN TO OUR FALLEN HEROES” IF YOU SELL YOUR CONSCIENCE.💔
REMEMBER 20 -10 – 2020”

See her post below:

Eke’s post

Eke’s post

Entertainment

“This Fight Is For All Of Us, Not At Each Other” – Fashion designer, Yomi Casual Says After Hoodlums Vandalize His Store (Video)

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

“This Fight Is For All Of Us, Not At Each Other” – Fashion designer, Yomi Casual Says After Hoodlums Vandalize His Store (Video)
Yomi Casual

Nigerian Designer Yomi Casual

Celebrity fashion designer, Yomi Casual took to Instagram to share a couple of videos of his store which was vandalized and looted by hoodlums.

The fashion designer, who is related to ace comedian, AY Makun, said he woke up to see the sorry state of his store located in Surulere.

Yomi notes that the first thing that came to his mind was that it was too late to educate the hoodlums that the fight is not against ourselves.

Sharing the video, he wrote;

“woke up to this and the first thing that came to my mind is “It’s already too late to educate the hoodlums that this fight is for all of us and not at each other”

If you are in surulere please stay safe , surulere stores are being looted by hoodlums.. Safety first”.

Other celebrities and fans have reached out to him to console him over his loss.

Entertainment

‘I Love You So Much’ – Kim Kardashian Tells Kanye West On Her 40th Birthday

Published

5 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

'I Love You So Much' - Kim Kardashian Tells Kanye West On Her 40th Birthday
Kim Kardashian

Kim and Kanye

Reality TV star and fashion entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian, has on her birthday shared with the world how much she loves her husband, Kanye West.

The mother of four was wished a happy birthday by her billionaire husband on Twitter. The rapper and political aspirant took to his Twitter page on Kim’s 40th birthday to share a photo of them locking lips in a tight embrace.

He captions the photo:

“Been doing empty stadiums Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you so much”

She replied the tweet thus:

“I love you so much”

Kim Kardashian Reunites With Kanye West

Information Nigeria recalls Kim recently shared her experience nursing Kanye when he was diagnosed of COVID-19.

See their exchange below:

Kim Kardashian’s reply

 

Entertainment

#EndSARS: ‘Your Protest Cannot Bring Back The Dead’ – BBNaija’s Gifty

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

#EndSARS: 'Your Protest Cannot Bring Back The Dead' - BBNaija's Gifty

Gifty Powers

Former BBNaija housemate, Gifty Powers, has shared her take on the current #EndSARS movement. The reality TV star took to her Instagram story to criticize the protesters for being adamant in spite of the dangers involved in their quests.

In her words:

“Na now una dey stay indoors….nooooo continue protesting.. When you are praying to God eh, pray for wisdom too. It’s too late..you all have woken the lion up… Ok did your protest bring back the dead? Una wan do wenti America don do… Don’t compare Nigeria with America ooo…there is a great giant difference….

Gifty Powers Reveals Why Some Women Are Unable To Have Kids

Nooo they shouldn’t stay home oooo… The protest should continue. When I was saying that everyone should go home in one piece, dem say I dey talk like mad woman… Oya naaaa see the result here… Everything in this life no be gra-gra oooo.. Life na planning…all the shouting wey una dey do, e bring back the people wey don die?”

See her post below:

The reality TV star’s post

