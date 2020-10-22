EndSARS: “It Will Be A Big Shame If You Sell Your Conscience” – Mercy Eke

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ season 4 housemate, Mercy Eke has urged people not to sell their conscience.

This comes a day after violence was unleashed on some #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos on Tuesday.

Information Nigeria recalls many people were left injured after soldiers opened fire on them.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to re-share a post by a Twitter user who raised alarm over the ways the government will try to cover up the unfortunate incident with the help of social media influencers.

Reacting to this, Mercy wrote;

“IT WILL BE A BIG SHAME AND A LET DOWN TO OUR FALLEN HEROES” IF YOU SELL YOUR CONSCIENCE.💔

REMEMBER 20 -10 – 2020”

See her post below: