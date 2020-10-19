Entertainment
#EndSARS: “It Is So Sad That Our Political Leaders Have Failed Us” – BBNaija’s Mercy Eke
Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ edition season 4 winner, Mercy Eke has lent her voice to the ongoing #EndSARS protest.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, Eke shared a photo of herself taken at a protest ground.
The reality TV star noted that the leaders in the country have failed citizens and they have also refused to listen to their cries.
Thus, she and other protesters will not stop making their requests known till they are met.
In her words;
It is so sad that our political leaders to whom we have collectively entrusted our socio political and economic welfare in their care have failed us, the same people who thrive in a life of affluence at the expense of the citizenry, have refused to hacken to our cries for emancipation from continued acts of suppression, which has deprived us of socio economic and sustainable welfare, now the youths have come together in solidarity to say we deserve better, this peaceful protest is for all of us, we are not stoping until our demands for a better governance and society are met in truth and not just the usual verbal rhetoric.#endswat #endsars#endpolicebrutality”
See her post below:
#EndSARS: ‘The Government Does Not Want To Do The Right Things’ – BBNaija’s Leo Da Silva
Reality TV star, Leo Da Silva, has shared his take on the approach of the Nigerian government as regards the ongoing nationwide #EndSARS protests.
The former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate took to his Twitter page to state that the federal government is fully aware of all the atrocities going on in the country, but does not want to do the right things so that things can be better.
His tweet reads:
“Any video you see of attacks and there is no placards by the attackers, that’s how you know sponsored thugs. The Government would rather keep things as they are than do the right things. It shows the Government is aware of all the atrocities and support it. #EndSARS”
See his tweet below:
#EndSARS: ‘Our Only Weapon Is A Phone And The Truth’ – Kate Henshaw
Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has stated that the only weapon in the hands of #EndSARS protesters is a phone and the truth. This is in reaction to the news of attacks against peaceful protesters across Nigeria.
This is also related to the news of prisoners being released by protesters in Benin. The actress is not convinced that the prison break in Benin was masterminded by #EndSARS protesters.
Taking to Twitter, she writes:
“No weapon in the hands of #EndSARS protesters except a phone and the truth!! #EndSARS”
“The enemy is raging…… #EndSARS“, she subsequently tweeted.
Information Nigeria recalls the movie star recently spoke at a protest ground in Lagos where she shared that Nigerian youths have a right to live peacefully in their country without fear of being harassed.
See her tweet below:
‘If You Like A Man, Encourage Him To Pursue You Without Being Cheap’ – Eucharia Anunobi Advises Ladies
Veteran Nigerian actress, Eucharia Anunobi has taken to Instagram to advise ladies to encourage any man they fancy to chase them without being ‘cheap’.
Sharing a photo of herself, the actress wrote;
“PRAYERS ONLY DOESN’T ANSWER TO DESTINY.
IT MUST BE COMBINED WITH POWER (MOVEMENT)AND PURPOSE !!!
Therefore you like , love and need a particular lady and you’re sure , she will give you peace and keep you drooling : Pursue her !!
You like what that man does compliment him and if you’re sure he is going to be your knight in shining armour , encourage him to pursue you , without being cheap .
For the words of God says : now unto Him that’s able to do exceeding abundantly above all you can ask or think , ACCORDING TO THE POWER THAT WORKS IN US .God only works according to your belief ,ability , purpose and WILL not just prayers . Ephesians 3 :20.” she wrote.
See her post below:
