EndSARS: “It Is So Sad That Our Political Leaders Have Failed Us” – BBNaija’s Mercy Eke

Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ edition season 4 winner, Mercy Eke has lent her voice to the ongoing #EndSARS protest.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Eke shared a photo of herself taken at a protest ground.

The reality TV star noted that the leaders in the country have failed citizens and they have also refused to listen to their cries.

Thus, she and other protesters will not stop making their requests known till they are met.

In her words;

It is so sad that our political leaders to whom we have collectively entrusted our socio political and economic welfare in their care have failed us, the same people who thrive in a life of affluence at the expense of the citizenry, have refused to hacken to our cries for emancipation from continued acts of suppression, which has deprived us of socio economic and sustainable welfare, now the youths have come together in solidarity to say we deserve better, this peaceful protest is for all of us, we are not stoping until our demands for a better governance and society are met in truth and not just the usual verbal rhetoric.#endswat #endsars#endpolicebrutality”

See her post below: