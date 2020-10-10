EndSARS: “It is shameful that a once military General cannot come to the aid of his own people” – Comedian Elenu tells President Buhari in an open letter

Comedian, Akinlami Babatunde Julius popularly known as Elenu, has written an open letter to President Buhari, blasting him for the extrajudicial killings carried out by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS.

In an open letter posted on his Instagram page, Elenu said it is “sad and shameful” for Nigeria to have a President with a military background not being able to come to the aid of his people. He inquired if this was the change President Buhari promised Nigerians when he campaigned in2015.

His open letter reads

Dear Mr President @muhammadubuhari it is rather sad and shameful that a once military General cannot not come to the aid of his own people, is this the CHANGE YOU PROMISED your people? The rascals you put on the street to protect your people are killing and putting families in sadness and up until today you’ve done nothing what a shame…… Oh I wish I am able to move all my loved ones from that country now cause your government is a total failure.

Wondering why we rather Live with racist than our own home country? This is one of the reasons, even during protest for you to hear your peoples voice, you rather send soldiers to kill and injure even more, I can tell many people who are making plans to come spend Xmas and new years are having a rethink now. I wish one of your close family member is a victim cause you bitch asses at the top are simply just full of shit and I have 0% regard for any of you.

Make una come find me i dey house, Useless people

#EndSarsNow

GOD SAVE NIGERIA……….. ?? ?? ??