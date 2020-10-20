Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘It Hurts Knowing This Country Has Potential’ – Singer Tekno
Nigerian musician, Augustine Miles Kelechi alias Tekno, has shared how hurt he is over the ongoing #EndSARS protest, especially because of the potential for greatness in the country.
The 27-year-old Afro pop singer and songwriter took to his Twitter page to post thus:
“Everyone of them knows the truth about this country…… it is bad bad.. It just hurts bad knowing the potential of this country.. E Dey pain me gan #endsars #EndSARS #EndsSARS”
The artist has also berated the system of gerontocracy in the country. “Old people leading us for how long! How is there a future when all our leaders are at the near end of their careers, how will they want something new when they all old“, he tweeted.
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘We Have Had Peaceful Protests So Far’ – Peruzzi
Nigerian musician, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, better known as Peruzzi, has stated that the #EndSARS protest has been peaceful so far.
The Afro-pop star took to his Twitter page to make this known to those who think that the protests have been far from peaceful.
He also addressed the tweet to those who are trying to portray the protesters as thugs or hoodlums.
In his words:
“Since the beginning of the protest, we have dished out our minds on a very peaceful level. Too peaceful we started complaining that the enjoyment was too much. Now you think it’s a right move to portray these same peaceful protesters as thugs??? Come, una suppose get sense now”
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘My Heart Is Bleeding’ – Singer Teni
Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, better known as Teni, has revealed that her heart is bleeding regarding the ongoing #EndSARS protest. The ‘Uyo Meyo’ crooner took to her Twitter page to write:
“I’m hurt! My heart is bleeding. These people don’t give a fuck about us. Wow #EndSARS”
The Afro pop star also took out time to write a tribute to Anthony Onome. She thanked him for putting everything on the line for his country.
In her words:
“Rest in Power!! Anthony Onome, your bravery and sacrifice will never be in vain, once again, I’m sorry our country failed you. Thank you for putting everything on the line. You are another reason we won’t stop!! #EndSARS”
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘No More Suffering And Smiling’ – Lil Kesh
Nigerian rapper, Keshinro Ololade alias Lil Kesh, has in a bid to lend his voice to the ongoing #EndSARS movement stated Nigerians, particularly the youths, are no more interested in suffering and smiling.
The term ‘suffering and smiling’ was popularized by the late Afro beat pioneer, Fela Kuti. The original song is titled ‘Shuffering and Shmiling’. It was released in 1978.
Taking to Twitter, Lil Kesh writes:
“No more suffering and smiling, we woke now! #endsars #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeriaNOW”
The rapper who just returned to the music scene after a brief hiatus also wrote that the schemes of detractors regarding the ongoing movement will not be accomplished.
In his words;
“I know they are trying to manipulate us, shut us down and use us against us but their plans will not work, stay focused! Stay strong! #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #endbadgovernance”
