EndSARS: ‘It Hurts Knowing This Country Has Potential’ – Singer Tekno

Nigerian musician, Augustine Miles Kelechi alias Tekno, has shared how hurt he is over the ongoing #EndSARS protest, especially because of the potential for greatness in the country.

The 27-year-old Afro pop singer and songwriter took to his Twitter page to post thus:

“Everyone of them knows the truth about this country…… it is bad bad.. It just hurts bad knowing the potential of this country.. E Dey pain me gan #endsars #EndSARS #EndsSARS”

The artist has also berated the system of gerontocracy in the country. “Old people leading us for how long! How is there a future when all our leaders are at the near end of their careers, how will they want something new when they all old“, he tweeted.

See his posts below: