EndSARS: FG not showing any real intent to make things right – Falz

Falz, real name Folarin Falana, has become a voice that captions societal happenings succinctly and to high praise from Nigerians

Singer Folarin Falana aka Falz has said in any sane society, the Inspector General of Police would have resigned following the numerous cases of human rights violations perpetrated under his leadership.

Falz said this during an interview on Arise TV today October 19.

”It is unfair to the lives that have been lost to tell us to get off the streets. It is extremely unfair. It is terrible of any humanbeing, without justice being done, to tell people to get off the street. I completely disagree with that. I would say if you want people off the street, make sure that justice is done and in a way that is transparent.

Which one of those points really needs time? If we are honest with ourselves, which one of the points on the 5 for 5 agenda really needs time? You really need time to release all arrested peaceful protesters or you really need time to make sure that justice is done and appropriate compensation? What real actions have been shown? What real actions have been taken to show that you are serious about doing this?

Look how long they dragged their feet even before they created the state by state panels. Look at how long it took? They are not even showing any real intent to make things right. They are not.

For example, nobody has been sacked. In any sane society, the Inspector General of Police would have already resigned by himself. Is he waiting to be sacked?

All these stories of horrible violation of human rights happened under him” he said.