Why I joined End SARS protest: Singer Sheyi Shay (Video)

Sheyi Shay, popular Nigerian singer has cleared the air n why she had to join the famous #endSARS campaign to protest again police brutality and reform.

In an exclusive interview with BBC Africa, the singer said wants to remember for standing on the right side of justice, ten years from today.

She said this after, DJ Jedu who interview the songwriter asked how things had been for her now.

Sheyishay further states that she would also be using her platform to air her voice in support of the #EndSARS movement in Nigeria.

Though she said knows she’s in the firing line but she’s ready to fight the fight.

She also said she can be with her colleagues, DJ Switch, Fahlz and the rest in Nigeria, fighting for the right cause.

