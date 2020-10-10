EndSars: I’m so upset fam, my mother stopped me from protesting – Naira Marley speaks (video)

Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has disclosed why he couldn’t continue with the #EndSars protest alongside other Nigerians.

The controversial rapper, in a recent live session, expressed his displeasure over the fact that he couldn’t join the protest against SARS brutality.

According to Naira Marley, his mother called him on phone and stopped him from taking part in the protest.

He also condemned Police officers for the shooting of a peaceful protester in Ogbomosho. He begged Nigerians around the scene to get him to the hospital and ensure that he gets treated.