EndSARS: ‘I’m Proud Of This Generation’ – Actress Rita Dominic

Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic, has stated that she is proud of the current generation. This is owing to the trending #EndSARS protests.

Taking to Twitter, the award winning movie star cum filmmaker writes:

“What a time to be alive.. proud of this generation! #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria”

The actress was recently accused by a Twitter user of not hitting the streets to lend her support to the ongoing protests against police brutality.

Replying to the tweet, she says the fan must be blind. This is because she has been a part of the street protests alongside some of her colleagues as pictures of her at the protest grounds can be seen on her page.

See her tweet below: